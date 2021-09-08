Plans lodged for commercial building in Castlepark

A planning application has been lodged to construct a new commercial building in Castlepark, Arklow.

OTE Solutions, on behalf of Arklow Electrical Wholesale Ltd, have submitted an application to Wicklow County Council for planning permission for the development. A decision is due to be made on the application by the planning section of the local authority by October 13.

The proposal includes the construction of a a 580 sqm two storey commercial building comprising retail, offices, storage and other associated site works including a connection to existing services at a side adjacent to the Arklow Pipeband Hall and opposite the car park. Representations on the proposal have been made by Councillor Tommy Annesley.

Submissions on the proposed development can be made in writing to Wicklow County Council’s planning section by September 22.