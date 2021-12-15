Plans lodged for 96 homes at Killruddery Demesne lands

A planning application has been lodged to develop 96 homes at Killruddery Demesne in Bray.

Developer Marina Quarter Limited is seeking the go-ahead from Wicklow County Council for the first phase of a two-phase housing development at lands on Killruddery Demesne East and West . A decision is due by February 5, 2022.

The proposed development is on lands adjacent to Killruddery House and Gardens, which are owned by Glenveagh Properties. A section of the site is also owned by Killruddery Estate.

The project would include the construction of 96 residential units comprising a mixture of two-bed, three-bed, three-bed and four-bed houses and three apartments. Permission is also sought for associated site works including footpaths, public, private and communal open space areas, car and bicycle parking.

The proposal states that vehicular access to the development would be from the Southern Cross Road/R768 via the existing entrance. Permission is also sought to take down, relocate and reconfigure the existing Killruddery entrance gates and piers, which are a protected structure, further within Kilruddery House and Gardens. New access to the proposed residential development would be created via a new overall revised entrance.