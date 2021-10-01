Plans lodged for 32 hectare solar farm outside Arklow

Plans have been lodged to construct a solar farm on a 32ha site outside Arklow.

Highfield Solar Limited have applied to Wicklow County Council for a ten year grant of permission for the project at a site in Templemichael, in Arklow.

The proposal includes the construction of a solar energy development within a total site area of up to 32 ha to include one single storey electrical substation building, electrical transformer/inverter station modules, battery storage modules, solar PV panels ground mounted on steel support structures, access tracks, fencing and associated electrical cabling, ducting, ancillary infrastructure and other associated site works.

Documents submitted to the local authority as part of the application state that the solar farm would be connected to the grid through the existing Arklow substation, which is around 2km south of the site. They also state the solar farm could have the capacity to produce up to 30MV.

The planning section is expected to make its decision on this application by November 9. Highfield Solar have planning permission for two solar farms in the Templerainey and Ballinaclea Lower areas of Arklow.

Separately, An Bord Pleanala has issued its decision following a pre-planning consultation request by Highfield Solar. The developer had sought the consultation in relation to the development of a 110kV substation in the townlands of Coolboy, Ballymoney and Killiniskyduff.

Highfield Solar sought a pre-planning consultation with the Bord in April about a proposal for a 110 kV Coolboy substation which would connect the permitted Ballinclea Lower Solar Farm to the transmission network at the Arklow 100kV substation. The Bord was asked to rule if the project is a strategic infrastructure development.

The Bord’s inspector noted in their report that the proposed route to connect the Coolboy substation to the Arklow substation would use an overpass or underpass to cross the M11. Once complete, the Coolboy substation would be owned and operated by ESB Networks and Eirgrid. The inspector concluded that the substation met the definition of electricity transmission under the law and would be considered a strategic infrastructure development.

The Bord ruled that the substation would be a strategic infrastructure development, This means that any planning application for the proposed substation would have to be lodged directly to the Bord.