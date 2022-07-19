Plans for retail and 41 residential units for Newtown refused over overbearing impact on Main Street

The Planning Section of Wicklow County Council also had concerns that the development would depreciate the value of properties in the vicinity.

PLANS for 41 apartments and four commercial units for Newtownmountkennedy have been refused by Wicklow County Council as it was felt the development would have an overbearing impact on Main Street.

Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd submitted a planning application to the Local Authority in June of this year, seeking planning for Kilmacullagh, Main Street, Newtownmountkennedy.

Planning was sought for the demolition of an existing non-habitable single-storey house, and the provision of four commercial units with a total combined area of 683m2.

The 41 residential units were to be contained in two separate blocks of accommodation, consisting of a part three-storey, part four-storey block with two commercial units at ground floor level and 13 dwelling units comprising of two one-bed apartments, nine two-bed and two three-bed.

A four-storey block would contains two commercial units at ground floor level and 28 apartments, comprising of ten one-bed units and 18 two-bed units.

Permission was also sought for 65 parking spaces provided at lower ground floor level with access via proposed upgrade of existing vehicular access from An tSráid Mhor, to include new signal controls, road markings and pedestrian crossings.

Wicklow County Council refused the application this week, as it was felt the scale of the proposed development, in particular its height and the built form of the adjoining areas, it was considered that the development would have an overbearing impact on Main Street and the existing buildings.

It was also felt it would forma visually discordant feature which would negatively impact on the visual amenities of the immediate area, would depreciate the value of properties in the vicinity.