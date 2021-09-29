Wicklow

Plans for one-way system in Delgany

Cllr Jodie Neary at a section of road marked out by Wicklow County Council in Delgany.

Mary Fogarty

Measurements were taken in Delgany last week for a proposed one-way road system.

Cllr Jodie Neary said that she is disappointed that no consultation was carried out with local businesses, residents or councillors.

“The first I heard of this was when local business owners came to me asking why council staff were putting down road markings for pedestrian and cycle lanes in front of their premises,” she said.

