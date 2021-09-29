Plans for one-way system in Delgany

Measurements were taken in Delgany last week for a proposed one-way road system.

Cllr Jodie Neary said that she is disappointed that no consultation was carried out with local businesses, residents or councillors.

“The first I heard of this was when local business owners came to me asking why council staff were putting down road markings for pedestrian and cycle lanes in front of their premises,” she said.

“After confronting the council staff, they soon learned they were taking measurements to look at putting in place a one-way system along Convent Road.

“I was very disappointed to hear this as the council did not consult with local councillors or the community. I have previously expressed my frustration with the lack of communication before projects are implemented.”

She said that improvements do need to be made to the roads.

“In particular something needs to be done for pedestrians and cyclists but we need to be cognisant of the needs of local business owners in the area.

“Road improvements must also take into account the need for more open spaces and interconnectivity in the village as well as the potential closure of the N11 exit at Delgany, and possible future housing developments.

“But the conversation can’t start until we have all the facts.”

Paul Armstrong of Delgany Community Council said that they carried out a survey a little while ago.

“The general view was that we do need to do something about the traffic,” he said.

Mr Armstrong said that there should be proactive communication by the council before actions happen.

“The traffic is crazy at the moment,” he said. “Cars are parking on the path, on both sides of the road, and the level of traffic is getting higher and higher. It’s because of the volume of development in the area.

“Something does have to be done. My plea is that Wicklow County Council communicate in advance of doing anything, including marking out the road with blue lines.

“If people turn up and start painting lines, it creates concern about what’s going on, rather than people knowing what’s happening in the village.”

It is Mr Armstrong that a one-way system could potentially start at a new roundabout from the gate of the convent, opposite Convent Court. From the roundabout into Delgany village, it would then be one-way down to the Wicklow Arms.

The route back to the village would then be down past Delgany National School, and Delgany Wood, before a left turn to come down to the village via the convent.

“We should be encouraging children to walk and cycle to school,” said Mr Armstrong. “I certainly wouldn’t allow children to do so at the moment as it’s not safe.

“I don’t think the community is against resolving the traffic situation,” he said. “But it’s about better communication.”

"There are no published plans in relation to this proposal at this stage," the council said in a statement on Tuesday. “The District Engineer will discuss the matter with members at the Greystones Municipal District monthly meeting this evening.” The meeting was taking place on Tuesday night.