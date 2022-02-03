Plans for new school to be lodged shortly

A planning application for Greystones Community College’s permanent premises is expected to be lodged shortly, a local TD has said.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris said he had received an update on the development of the secondary school’s new permanent campus.

Minister Harris said the school community has been anticipating the submission of a planning application for the school’s permanent buildings in Charlesland and he had received an update from the Department of Education’s Building Unit about plans to develop a permanent facility for the school on a site in Charlesland.

The Department of Education advised that the project is “in the early architectural planning stage which involves site surveys, school design stages and the preparation of planning permission.

“As part of the conditions of sale, the lodgement of planning permission for the project is under the remit of the vendor. The Department has been working closely with the vendor to expedite a planning application for the new school.

“In advance of lodging the planning application, the vendor’s design Team presented the design to the Patron body on January 14 and it is anticipated that planning will be lodged in the coming weeks.”

The school is currently based in temporary accommodation on the grounds of the Éire Óg GAA club.