Plans for DART extension to Wicklow town included in NTA transport strategy

THE potential extension of electrified train services to Wicklow town has been included in the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) transport strategy which was released on Tuesday.

Green Party TD Steven Matthews has been lobbying the NTA, Department of Transport and Irish Rail for the past while in an effort to convince them that an extension of DART services to Wicklow town would make good economic, societal and environmental sense.

Deputy Matthews said: “The NTA decision to include this extension is a real game changer as it needed NTA backing before it could go any further. I have met with Wicklow County Council and local business and residents groups and while there was firm support for the rail extension I think there was doubt that I could convince the transport authorities to get behind the proposal. With the NTA now firmly stating that this proposal is part of the overall transport strategy for the Greater Dublin Area we have a clear route to extending the DART to Wicklow town and delivering one of the most important transport opportunities for Wicklow.

He added: “Wicklow has been largely ignored for many years in terms of public transport and combined with constant urban sprawl this has led to unsustainable car dependency and traffic congestion.

"Last week in Wicklow Minister Eamon Ryan launched Connecting Ireland which will offer a huge improvement and investment in new bus routes and better services across rural Wicklow. This week we see the most important transport agency backing my proposal for a DART extension.

"These projects will not be delivered overnight but in the last few weeks we have seen County Wicklow placed firmly on the map in terms of public transport investment and I will continue my work to ensure that these proposals are delivered and that the people of Wicklow get the transport they need for access to work, college, recreation and services across the county.”

He further feels that the possibility of extending DART services to Wicklow town would also benefit residents of Kilcoole and Newcastle and would pose further opportunities for Arklow, Rathdrum. Avoca and Glenealy.