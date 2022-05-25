Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Plans for Ballywaltrim Sports Complex unveiled

Ballywaltrim playing fields near St Kilian's Community School. Expand

Close

Ballywaltrim playing fields near St Kilian's Community School.

Ballywaltrim playing fields near St Kilian's Community School.

Ballywaltrim playing fields near St Kilian's Community School.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

A MASTERPLAN for the Ballywaltrim Sports Complex is being developed to future-proof the site, local councillors have been told.

Councillors were shown concept drawings for the possible future development of the lands during the May meeting of Bray Municipal District.

Privacy