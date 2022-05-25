Plans for Ballywaltrim Sports Complex unveiled

A MASTERPLAN for the Ballywaltrim Sports Complex is being developed to future-proof the site, local councillors have been told.

Councillors were shown concept drawings for the possible future development of the lands during the May meeting of Bray Municipal District.

The potential revamp could see the creation of a pitch with viewing stands, improvements to other playing fields, changing facilities, a pump park for cycling, walking trails and an outdoor gym.

Cllr Aoife Flynn-Kennedy reminded councillors that the space is widely used by community groups, sports clubs, local schools and individuals.

The growth of some sports clubs has been hampered as they cannot apply for certain grants. There are also issues of anti-social behaviour in the area.

€250,000 in funding had been allocated to the area under the Healthy Ireland programme, however, more funding would be needed to fully upgrade the site, Cllr Flynn-Kennedy said.

She added that she would like to see opportunities for young people to participate and excel in a range of sports, similar to those given to Katie Taylor.

Cllr Flynn-Kennedy said a consultant had been asked to create concept drawings, but the masterplan is still at an early stage of development.

A meeting had been held with users of the site including Ardmore Rovers, Fergal Ogs, St Kilian’s Community School and Bray Wheelers to get their feedback on the concept drawings.

District Manager Lorraine Gallagher said there is a need to future-proof the site, adding that many clubs want to improve their facilities.

Mark O’Connell of Repucon Consulting told councillors that the aim is to strike a balance between individual users and how the existing space can be maximised.

He suggested the development of one premier pitch with viewing stands and improved changing facilities.

The site could be also re-designed to create three full-sized pitches and three training pitches, including an all-weather multi-use games area. This would help to address capacity issues for clubs.

A hurling or football wall could also be installed, which could also be used as a climbing space. There would also be an outdoor gym, a racquet ball court and a ‘pump park’ where children could learn to cycle.

Walking trails would be created across the site.

Cllr Rory O’Connor said the area should be made as inclusive and accessible as possible. He asked if local disability groups had been consulted.

Cllr Flynn-Kennedy said feedback had only been sought from existing users of the area so far..

Cllr Joe Behan said the drawings suggest the entire area would be re-modelled.

He asked if a skate park had been included in the consultant’s brief, as this facility had not been agreed yet by the district.

Cllr Behan said he had concerns that the concept drawings did not appear to include Fergal Og’s main pitch and said there is a need for changing facilities at pitch side.

The creation of football pitches could create issues for their use as GAA venues, Cllr Behan said.

He asked that local primary schools are also consulted about the proposals.

Cllr Behan said Wicklow County Council had failed to invest in the sports facilities and keep in a proper condition over the years.

Cllr Behan said he is not keen on a cycling training area, which may be put to better use as a green area.

“I don’t want to see railings going up and that the public can’t have access,” Cllr Behan said, outlining his opposition to the land being subdivided among clubs.

Cllr Behan also highlighted the issue of dog fouling at the Ballywaltrim facility and called on the council to invest more resources to respond to irresponsible dog ownership.

Cllr Behan offered his thanks to volunteers who clean and tidy up the pitches ahead of matches. He also paid tribute to the hard work of young people, but warned that anti-social behaviour could continue if issues like dog-fouling cannot be addressed.

Cllr Flynn-Kennedy said the masterplan would include changing facilities for Fergal Ogs.

Cllr Erika Doyle said the district is “not getting value for money from the space and there is an opportunity to do that.”

She backed the idea of a space for children to learn to cycle.

Cllr Doyle noted that the Ballywaltrim Sports Complex is a public space and all future plans must respect this.

Cllr Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien said he wanted to see informal spaces retained on the site. He said there is a “huge opportunity” for the users, the district and the community to work together to drive the project forward.

Cllr Melanie Corrigan welcomed the concept drawings as a “great starting point” for future discussions.

Ms Gallagher said the project is only at the beginning. Councillors and the users of the Ballywaltrilm Sports Complex would need time to consider the concept drawings.

Ms Gallagher said the facilities had to be future-proofed and the district should be “ambitious” to provide quality facilities to its sports clubs.

She said issues around the governance and management of the area would have to be considered at a later date.

In relation to the skate park, Ms Gallagher said there is a call for this facility in Bray.

Ms Gallagher said a location is being considered for the skate park and elected members would be consulted when designs have been completed and the formal part eight process under way.

Cllr Behan said he would not support the spending on the skate park, when there is opposition from some residents of the area.

Cllr Flynn-Kennedy said the skate park was not on the agenda of the meeting, and asked councillors to review the concept drawings for the Ballywaltrim masterplan.

Speaking after the meeting, Ciaran O’Connor, chairperson of Ardmore Rovers, welcomed the proposals for the Ballywaltrim Sports Complex.

“Bray is the fifth largest town in Ireland and still has no artificial surface for our kids to use. As a result, we have to cancel training and matchdays on average 20 weekends every year. This new facility will provide the sports facilities that our members and the children of Bray deserve.

“These plans will reduce the number of existing playing pitches, but we must trust the process as actual sports use will dramatically increase with a new artificial pitch for training purposes,” said Declan Cobbe, executive member of Ardmore Rovers.

“It will see the creation of a modern sports campus with dedicated areas to increasing sports participation and active spaces. Everyone is united to ensure this plan becomes a reality quickly.”

The club highlighted a separate report by Repucon Consulting which found that soccer is the highest participation sport in Bray with the highest number of clubs.

Football is also the town’s most popular sport, with approximately 1,700 playing members, followed by GAA with 880 members and Hockey with 670 members.

“Whilst we welcome these exciting plans, we have been involved in the process for some time and seen our club and town grow rapidly over decades without adequate sport facilities. This development will ensure that all the people of Bray and the surrounding area will finally have a modern sports facility. We urge all of our public representatives to adopted and progress this plan with renewed focus and energy for the thousands of young people of Bray,” Mr O’Connor added.