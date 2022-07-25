Plans for 26 homes in Roundwood get permission

The development will include a mix of four-bed, three-bed and two-bed detached and semi-detached houses.

WICKLOW County Council has granted permission for the construction of 26 dwellings at Togher Beg, Roundwood.

Finbarr Keenan submitted the planning application in October of last year, seeking permission to construct a mix of nine four-bed detached houses, seven thee-bed detached houses, four three-bed semi-detached houses and six two-bed detached houses.

Read More

The application states that there is a shortage of such family type homes in Roundwood. The dwellings were all proposed as two-storeys so as to be in keeping with a neighbouring and existing estate.

Permission was also sought for a new entrance to the public road, widening of the public road, a new public footpath, connection to all services, a new internal road and footpath to the dwellings and all associated works.

The site is surrounded by a mixture of housing estates to the north and west.