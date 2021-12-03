Planning permission refused for twelve houses proposed for Nun’s Cross in Ashford

Issues were raised over the design and layout of the proposed development.

PLANS to construct twelve detached houses in Ashford have been refused by Wicklow County Council.

Stephen Collier submitted a planning application to the council in October seeking permission for the construction of twelve fully serviced detached dwelling houses at Clora, Nuns Cross, Ashford.

Permission was also sought for associated site works, access roads and services and connection to public services and provision of set down parking for Primary School and school bus turning area

The Planning Section of Wicklow County Council considered the proposed development to be substandard having regard to the proposed design and layout which failed to consider and respond to adjoining sites.

The layout results in a residential development which turns its back on and fails to integrate with the existing layout and pattern of development in the area and therefore does not provide an acceptable level of amenity for future residents of the scheme or the area.

It was also ruled that the proposed development does not comply with Specific Local Objective SLO4 of the Ashford Town Plan as the subject site accounts for more than 50 per cent of the residential element of the SLO 4 area.

Having taken into account the lack of any planning justification for the low density, it was considered that the proposed low density had not been fully supported or justified, and would be contrary to the principles of efficient use of zoned land and to national policy and would therefore be contrary to proper planning and sustainable development.

According to the Planning Section, the proposed access route to the development has not considered the existing vehicular and agricultural access points onto the laneway and the applicant has not demonstrated that sightlines onto the L5063 can be achieved in accordance with Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets guidelines.

It is also considered that the proposed arrangement for the proposed bus turning area, to be used for school movements, would result in inappropriate vehicular conflicts.

The applicant also didn’t show that they have sufficient legal interest in the residential zoned lands to the south of the application site to fulfil their Part V Obligations.

The lands hadn’t been included in the red line or the blue line boundary associated with this planning application, and therefore couldn’t be considered.