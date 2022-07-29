Planning permission granted for St Kevin’s Community Hall in Blessington to house pop-up pool

PLANNING permission has been granted for a pop-up pool in Blessington, which will play a vital role in the campaign for a permanent community pool for west Wicklow.

The 12x4 metre pool, which will be heated to 31C and will have both a ramp and a hoist for disabled access, is being provided by Swim Ireland.

The pool will be housed in a heated marquee and have three changing rooms and will be located on the grounds of St Kevin’s Community Hall.

The Community Pool for West Wicklow campaign group engaged the services of a planning consultant to ensure the application was as steadfast as possible.

The Chair of the campaign, Deirdre McCormack, feels the pop-up pool will highlight the need for the provision of swimming facilities in west Wicklow.

“We started working on the pop-up pool with Swim Ireland back in November, and our campaign for a community swimming pool has been going on for four years now.

“This is a huge step in the right direction, and for the first time ever, the pop-up pool will allow local students have swimming lessons right here in Blessington. Older members of the community have also been asking if there will be adult classes. The pop-up pool is currently located in Donabate, and they are running senior fitness classes, and we will be running something similar.

“We had a meeting with the Department of Sport about funding for a swimming pool before the plans for the pop-up pool, and they told us we needed to prove that the provision of a swimming pool would result in an increase in local participation in sports. We asked how could we prove that when we don’t have a pool and we were told it’s a bit of a chicken and egg situation.

“When we first started talking to Swim Ireland about the plans for a pop-up pool, we went back to the Department and asked if the pop-up pool would go someway towards proving the need for a community pool, and they said it would be very beneficial for any future plans.”

Deirdre is due to meet with officials from Swim Ireland and Wicklow County Council to confirm the exact dates for the pop-up pool, which will be arriving in September. There is also ample car parking facilities at St Kevin’s Community Hall.

Welcoming the news, Deputy Jennifer Whitmore stated: “The pop-up Pool will be in Blessington for a period of approximately four months and will be of huge benefit to the whole community including schools, sports clubs, community groups and people of all ages. For many this may be their first opportunity to learn how to swim.”

Deputy Whitmore has supported the campaign for the development of a swimming pool and sports complex in West Wicklow both as a Councillor and as a TD.

She added: “The arrival of the Pop-Up Pool in West Wicklow in September is a great achievement and is a stepping stone towards the development of a permanent swimming pool and sports facilities in the west of the county. There is a huge recreational deficit in West Wicklow which urgently needs to be addressed."

Minister Simon Harris stated: “The erection of the pool will help ascertain the demand for a permanent municipal pool for West Wicklow and I am sure given the support the community has given the campaign for a pool that this will be very popular.

“The Wicklow County Plan now includes an objective to deliver a municipal pool in West Wicklow and I look forward to working with Swim Ireland, Wicklow County Council, the Pool Committee and wider community to deliver on my long standing commitment for a municipal swimming pool for West Wicklow.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly stated: “I’m absolutely delighted planning permission has been granted for this project which will be a superb attraction for the entire area.

“Huge work has gone into the push to get a permanent pool for the town and getting the pop-up pool in place will help show there is huge need and support for such an amenity.

“You will need to book to use the pool through Swim Ireland so they will know exactly how many are using it while it is open and this in turn will help in the push for funding.

“The dedicated team behind the project say they have already lined up at least ten schools who plan to use the pop-up pool for swimming lessons.”

Deputy John Brady said: “The area of West Wicklow, like many areas of the county, and indeed rural Ireland as a whole, has been hit hard with the loss of services and amenities over the last number of years. With the closure of Garda Stations, local Post Offices closing, and lack of funding for road upgrades, along with planning difficulties for local people attempting to build homes in the area, the West of the County has had to fight hard to maintain its vibrancy.”