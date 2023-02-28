Planning for shops and homes in Newcastle town centre is refused

The proposed development was deemed premature having regard to the existing deficiency in the provision of sewage facilities for Newcastle.

PLANNING for mixed-use development containing eight two-storey houses, apartments and shopping units for Main Street Newcastle has been refused by Wicklow County Council.

Lauragh Property Investments Ltd. applied for permission to construct a semi-detached dual fronted four-bedroom unit, one semi-detached four-bedroom unit and six end of terrace and mid-terrace three-bedroom units.

They sought permission for the construction of a two-storey mixed use building comprising of three ground floor commercial units, ground floor bin storage area and three first floor two-bedroom apartments with roof terraces.

The application also contained plans for on street car parking, bicycle parking, public lighting and a new footpath connecting to the existing footpath on Main Street.

Wicklow County Council refused planning on a number of grounds. The proposed residential and commercial development would be premature having regard to the existing deficiency in the provision of sewage facilities serving Newcastle and the period within which wastewater treatment facilities, adequate to serve the development, may be provided.

It was also considered having taken into account the central location of the site, it’s low density and the close proximity to a transport bus route, that the proposed development would provide an insufficient density of development on the site, resulting in the under-utilisation of these centrally located lands.

It was also felt that the proposed development could endanger public safety by reason of a serious traffic hazard as the proposed access via a private car park is inappropriate as it is unclear how residential access could be separated from the Oratory in such a way the permanent public access from the R761 is the primary route and not secondary to the Oratory access.