Planning for 155 homes on former Carmelite site in Delgany gets green light

Plans for 155 homes on the site of the former Carmelite Monastery in Delgany have been given the go-ahead by Wicklow County Council, despite local concerns.

Developer Drumakilla Limited made two applications for a total of 155 residential units at adjacent sites on the former Carmelite Monastery lands in August.

The company was granted permission in February for a strategic housing development (SHD) of 230 units on the site. A developer can have more than one valid planning permission in place on a site. A local group, Delgany Judicial Review, have begun the judicial review process to challenge the SHD decision.

The first application by Drumakill Ltd sought the go-ahead for a total of 99 residential units at the former convent with a mix of houses, duplexes and apartments, with community use proposed for the chapel. Their plans also include a café, GP practice, an office unit, 212 parking spaces and craft manufacturing units, which were not included in the SHD.

A second application was lodged for 56 units on the adjacent site at Bellevue Hill which comprise of 44 houses and 12 duplex apartments. Both applications have been given the go-ahead by Wicklow County Council subject to 31 conditions.

Councillor Jodie Neary said many residents of Delgany are disappointed by Wicklow County Council’s decision to grant permission for 155 units, noting that the local authority had raised concerns around density and lack of sufficient infrastructure in relation to the SHD application.

"Residents need certainty for the future of their village but this recent decision by Wicklow County Council will not have added to that," she said.

Cllr Neary said there is a “huge need” for houses in the county, but highlighted that an infrastructure plan is needed for Delgany. She said that there is some confusion in the community following the local authority’s decision to grant planning permission.

"This is a very frustrating situation for Delgany as it remains unclear if this decision will be appealed which means it could go back to An Bord Pleanala. Meanwhile the existing judicial review could be decided on and if the larger development gets the green light despite the review, it is unclear if the developer can then give the larger application priority. There’s clearly a double process going on here that is affecting local communities, giving very little certainty and causing a lot of confusion for people living nearby,” she said.

In relation to the application for 99 units, around 70 submissions were made to the planning section about the proposal. These raised about transport, schools and community facilities. Some submissions also noted that the Council’s Chief Executive had recommended the Bord refuse permission for the SHD due to the lack of infrastructure in the area. They also state that the proposed density of the development exceeds the maximum number of buildings permitted under local area plan (LAP) and includes apartments, which are not permitted in this location under the LAP. Other submissions highlighted concerns about the impact of the development on Delgany village, flooding risks and the possible effects on local roads and biodiversity.

In relation to the second application on the Bellevue Hill site, permission was sought for 56 units, 107 car parking spaces, play areas, a new vehicular entrance from Bellevue Hill, and other associated site works. Around 60 submissions were made to the planning section in relation to the second application. These raise concerns about pedestrian access to Delgany village, biodiversity, road and public transport infrastructure and the impact on the visual amenity of the area.

The planner requested further information about both applications in September. Details were sought in relation to several areas including the potential risk of flooding and the internal roads network. The requested information was provided by the developer in November.

In their assessment of the first application, the planner felt that the change of use of the chapel and the development of commercial units would “add life to the structure” provided there are no significant alteration works.

The planner welcomed the proposal for a community centre as it “would be beneficial to the Delgany area".

They also stated that the density of the proposed development across the two adjacent sites would be less than the density limits outlined in the LAP. It was also felt that the development would not affect the character of Delgany village or the nearby architectural conservation area (ACA).

The planning section gave the green light for the development of 99 homes subject to 31 conditions relating to areas including biodiversity, construction management, archaeology, drainage and public lighting.

The planner felt that the proposed development of 56 houses would be acceptable and granted permission, subject to 31 conditions. This includes a requirement that no work starts on the site until upgrade works have been completed on the Bellevue Hill Road.