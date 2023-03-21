Plan to revive Wicklow town centre site into homes and shops

Works were carried out in January to secure the premises.

WICKLOW County Council will make a decision next month on a planning application for a mixed use development on Fitzwilliam Square in Wicklow town, consisting of two commercial units at ground floor and 12 apartments over the upper three floors.

The original building on the site was destroyed by fire and recently became unstable.

The main structure required demolition on Health and Safety grounds and demolition works to secure the site were carried out in January of this year.

Only the front ground floor wall to the front facade and a side gable wall remains to date. The remaining front wall has had hoarding erected to protect what remains of the building. This proposal includes the reconstruction of the building in a mixed use format with the front facade to replicate the original front of the building.

The applicant Gethsamane Properties Ltd also seeks planning permission for connections to services, attenuation system, courtyard, bin store, bicycle store, removal of remaining existing ground floor front façade and replacement with new façade to street elevation and associated works to property located within and architectural heritage area.

The existing building had two shop fronts facing to the street and it is proposed to replace these with two shop fronts and a new front or hall door similar to the existing single doors along this terrace and the Main Street area in general.

The apartments include one-bed, two-bed and three-bed options and will be located mainly over the commercial units.

The Planning Section of Wicklow County Council id due to make a decision on the application by April 24.