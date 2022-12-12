Plan approved for new fence at National Botanic Gardens to reduce dumping

PLANNING has been granted for the erection of a new 2.1m high boundary fence at the National Botanic Gardens in Kilmacurragh.

The fence will be put in place along the roadside boundary to the L1152 from the Southern Gate into the National Botanic Gardens to Barndarrig GAA grounds, along with a new fence to the roadside boundary between the National Botanic Gardens and the laneway to the north of Barndarrig GAA Club.

The proposed fence will be a wire mesh fence with interim concrete posts which will be set back from the road edge. The works include the removal of the existing barbed wire fence and the replacement of the existing roadside gates with new gates.

The application was submitted by the Commission of Public Works Ireland and the works will be undertaken to reduce illegal dumping on the side of the public road in the area.