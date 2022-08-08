Pillar of the Arklow community Helen Wolohan passes away peacefully

A pillar of the Arklow community Helen Wolohan passed away peacefully on Saturday, surrounded by her family in the Heart and Lung transplant ward of Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

Helen ran the popular Arklow pub ‘The Corner House’, also known as Maisie Kelly’s, with the rest of the Wolohan family. As a mark of respect the pub will be closed until Thursday.

Following her death, those who knew her have been paying tribute to Helen on social media. She has been described as someone who ‘never flinched if you asked for help’, who was a ‘staunchly loyal member of the community’. Many tributes have come from those who describe themselves as ‘indebted to Helen and her family, for their generosity over the years’.

A post on the Arklow Tidy Towns Page reads: “Very sad news today of the passing of Helen Wolohan. Arklow Tidy Towns would like to extend sincere sympathy to all the family. Helen did Trojan work for Tidy Towns. Serving on the committee, she was a driving force and a steady hand with invaluable local knowledge. Even during her illness Helen took a keen interest in our activities and was always full of encouragement for our efforts. May she rest in peace. Ar dheis de go raibh a hanam.”

A hugely important figure within the Arklow Rock Parnells GAA club, tributes to her selfless nature have come pouring in on their Facebook page.

“Today is a very sad day for all here at and the wider community as we learnt of the passing of our most loyal and staunch supporter and sponsor, Miss Helen Wolohan,” they wrote.

“Helen was always on hand with ideas and advice with regards ideas on generating funds and how to move the club forward. Nothing was ever too big an ask, and if the Rocks needed something sponsored or done Helen always stepped up to the plate and never let us down.

“On behalf of everyone here at Arklow Rock Parnells GAA club, we would like to offer our sincere condolences to Eugene, Lawrence, Carmel, Mairead, Eithne and the wider Wolohan Family. Its a sad day for Arklow Rock Parnells and Our Corner House community. May you rest in peace Helen. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam.”

Helen’s reposing will take place at Byrne's Funeral Home, Main Street, Aughrim, this Tuesday, August 9, from 4.30pm – 7.30pm. The funeral mass takes place on Wednesday, August 10, at 11am in St Kevin’s Church, Ballycoogue, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Helen’s mass can be viewed online. Go to www.RIP.ie for details.

Beloved daughter of the late Laurence and Maureen Wolohan, Helen will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Mairead Lavery, Laurence, Carmel Hayes, Eugene and Eithne Harty, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Maria and brothers-in-law Sean Lavery, John Hayes and Conor Harty. She will be fondly remembered by her 15 nieces and nephews, her extended family and all who knew her.