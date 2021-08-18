Pick your own sunflowers for Wicklow Hospice Foundation

Scalp Wood Nurseries in Kilternan has donated a sunflower field to Wicklow Hospice Foundation.

People can cut their own sunflowers and make a donation to the hospice foundation.

The field will be open to members of the public from Wednesday, August 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To find the sunflower field, use the eir code D18P9P7 on Google maps. There is no need to book.

Guests are asked to bring their own cutting tool and wear suitable footwear.

A donations bucket will be at the entrance to the colourful field of flowers.

It will remain open for around two weeks while the flowers last.

‘The Hospice are looking forward to seeing you all this week and would like to thank Scalp Wood Nurseries,’ said a spokesperson for the charity.