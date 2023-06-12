Pharmacists accuse Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly of ‘blatant discrimination’

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has been accused of “blatant discrimination” and ignoring pharmacies in County Wicklow and across Ireland by leaving them in the dark over their future funding.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU), representing community-based pharmacies nationwide, has said the sector is rapidly losing faith in the Minister and his department’s ability to use pharmacies appropriately. Pharmacists are now campaigning for meaningful engagement to begin without delay.

They say Wicklow pharmacies are under severe strain as a 14-year pharmacy pay freeze impacts patient care, with increasing numbers of pharmacies facing reduced hours and closure at weekends. There are 50 pharmacies across Wicklow supporting over 570 jobs.

Derek Reilly, interim Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacy Union said: “We are reaching the point where the future viability of many pharmacies is coming into question.

“Minister Donnelly is legally obliged to review pharmacy services and funding by the end of June 2023. Despite this deadline, there has been zero engagement from the Minister.

“The majority of pharmacies are small and family-owned businesses, they rely on state income. It is incredulous that less than a month before the Minister must decide on their future he has not engaged with the sector in any way.”

The IPU has accused the Minister of discriminating against the pharmacy profession. Mr Reilly said: “Community pharmacy is now the only healthcare sector that has had no pay restoration since the financial crisis. There is no reason for this blatant discrimination, and it needs to change.

“Despite being ignored by the Minister, community pharmacies have consistently delivered, and they continue to provide a first-class service to patients. The accessibility of the pharmacy sector papers over the numerous cracks in the healthcare system. Nowhere was this more evident than during the Covid pandemic when pharmacists stood up to the plate with the delivery of vaccines.

“But patience is wearing thin over the lack of respect and as a result, many pharmacists may not engage in new schemes or pharmacy services. This would be a grossly missed opportunity if not addressed.”

Mr Reilly outlined that in 2009, pharmacies were paid an average dispensing fee of €6.00, but that this was cut during the recession and has never been restored despite costs being significantly higher. The IPU is calling for the introduction of a flat fee model of care being reimbursed at €6.50 per medicine.

He added: “The unfortunate reality is that we are seeing an increasing number of pharmacies reducing hours and closing at weekends. Patients are experiencing longer wait times for prescription medicines to be dispensed. This government has been warned that this would happen but sadly continue to sleepwalk into a major crisis.”

Re-iterating the IPU’s request to meet with Minister Donnelly, Mr Reilly concluded: “The IPU and our members will meet the Minister at any place at any time. After years of being taken for granted, we expect this basic courtesy to be extended to a sector that has consistently delivered.”