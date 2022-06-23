Person with broken ankle assisted by Mountain Rescue in Glendalough

WICKLOW’S Mountain Rescue teams were involved in their 47th callout of the year on Sunday, June 19, after receiving reports of someone with a broken ankle in the vicinity of the Miner’s Village in Glendalough.

The Gardaí contacted Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team at 3.48 p.m. and tasked them to come to the aid of the casualty.

The first Mountain Rescue personnel to arrive at the Miner’s Village made their way towards the zig zag trail and found the casualty 200 metres west of the Miner’s Village. The injured party was assessed and treated at the scene before being evacuated by stretcher down to the Miner’s Village, where an ambulance was waiting.