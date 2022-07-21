Permission sought for ten glamping pods in Magheramore as part of tourism business plan

A planning application has been submitted to Wicklow County Council seeking permission for ten timber clad glamping pods at Seawalk Farm in Magheramore.

The applicants Christine Doyle and Tim Grummell both live in Magheramore and have a vision for a small-scale, high-end and eco-friendly offering for clients, with a focus on corporate incentive groups.

Tim has a keen interest in sports and is involved with underage athletics in Greystones, while Christine has a background in group tours with over ten years’ experience. Tim owns 100 acres of land at Magheramore, some of which was been used to provide car parking in the area over the past three years, and the plan is to use a small part of the land for their glamping business.

They pan to build the company Zen by the Sea, which will promote sea swimming, walking, hiking and golf tours of Wicklow, while also incorporating food tourism.

Planning is being sought for the installation of ten timber clad glamping pods and all associated services. These services include a utility pod, wastewater treatment system, roof-mounted photovoltaic array, car parking spaces, connecting footpaths and new hedge row planting.

The development is to utilise the existing site access and car parking spaces are located in the field adjacent to the R750. The application is also accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement (NIS).

The Planning Section of Wicklow County Council are due to make a decision on the application by October 1st of this year.