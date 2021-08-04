Permission granted for Wicklow neighbourhood centre and 92 units

Drawings of the plans for the neighbourhood centre.

PLANNING has been granted by Wicklow County Council for a neighbourhood centre and 92 units on the Marlton Link Road.

The application was made by Turner Phelan Ltd Engineers and Planning Consultants on behalf of Lusra Teo and includes two separate applications.

The first application is in respect of 92 houses and apartments adjoining the existing development being undertaken at Meadowgate.

The second application is for a Neighbourhood Centre adjacent and connected to the proposed housing scheme.

The development will consist of a three story building with access at two levels and comprise four retail units and service areas at ground floor, a crèche for 62 children, and community centre at first floor, and enterprise offices and local business hub at second floor.

Speaking about the planned business hub, Theo Phelan of by Turner Phelan Ltd Engineers and Planning Consultants said; ‘It will be a rentable space for people not working in Dublin and want to rent a desk rather than working from home. It also offers you the chance to keep in touch with other people, rather than working by yourself at home.’

The community centre will be open for use to clubs and organisations wishing to hold meetings.