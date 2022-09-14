Permission granted for 89 homes in Dunlavin to be constructed over two phases

WICKLOW County Council has granted planning permission for 89 dwellings at Pound Road, Dunlavin Upper, Dunlavin.

The planning application by DL Residential Properties Ltd was submitted to Wicklow County Council in September of last year, and a further information request was issued in November of 2021.

Permission was sought for nine dwellings consisting of eight two-bed terraced bungalows, ten two-bed semidetached two-storey dwellings, four two-bed terraced two-storey dwellings, 34 three-bed semidetached two-storey dwellings, six three-bed terraced two-storey dwellings, 13 three-bed detached two-storey dwellings, eight four-bed semidetached two-storey dwellings and six four-bed detached two-storey dwellings.

Permission was also sought for connection to the existing access road across Cow Green which connects to the R412, proposed internal roads and pathways, alterations to existing levels, site landscaping, boundary treatments, pedestrian access and all ancillary site development and excavation works

22 conditions were included in the granting of permission, including that the development will be carried out in two phases. Phase one involves the construction of the access road serving the action area through Cow Green, the delivery of the required carpark for the playground and not more than 60 residential units.

Phase two will involve the remainder of the residential units which can only be developed once the specified community facilities to be developed in Phase one are complete and open to the public.