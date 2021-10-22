Permission granted for 24-bedroom extension to Glenview Hotel

THE Glenview Hotel has been granted planning for a three-storey extension.

Wicklow County Council has granted Glenview Hotel Ltd. with permission to go ahead with the extension at the hotel located in the Glen O’ the Downs.

The proposed three-storey extension will include a mansard roof and 24 double bedrooms and en-suites, including eight double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and linen storage on each floor level.

External wall finish will match the existing elevations and the proposed extension location is to the south of the existing hotel building and will be located in part of the existing car park area.

The subject site is well screened by mature existing trees and vegetation which surround the site.

The proposed extension will be somewhat visible from the N11 and surrounding landscape as it is located to the side of the existing hotel. However, it is considered that the extension will integrate to an acceptable degree with the existing building and would not distort the scale or mass of the structure.

The proposed height, design and materials match the existing hotel building and are considered acceptable.

The Planning Section of Wicklow County Council was satisfied that the application site can accommodate the height, scale and design of the development proposed.