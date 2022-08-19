Permission granted for 22 new homes in Enniskerry

Wicklow County Council has approved plans to construct 22 new homes in Enniskerry.

Enniskill SPV Limited applied for planning permission to build the new residential units at Oakfield Cottage and lands to the rear of 1 to 10 Kilgarron Hill in December 2021.

Permission was also sought to demolish five existing structures on the site including Oakfield cottage.

The proposed development included 40 car parking spaces, public open space, the widening of the entrance on Kilgarron Hill to provide for access and other associated site works.

42 submissions were lodged in relation to this application. These raised concerns about several issues including loss of privacy for adjacent properties, traffic safety and the potential impact of the development on infrastructure in the village.

Wicklow County Council’s planning section sought further details about aspects of the proposed development, which were submitted by the applicant in July.

This information, including revised plans for the public open space, was considered acceptable by the planning section.

Permission was granted by Wicklow County Council for the development of 22 homes at Oakfield Cottage subject to 19 conditions.

These include requirements that a bat report and a geotechnic site survey are completed prior to the start of construction works on the site.