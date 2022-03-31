Permission granted for 179 homes at Bray Head House lands in Bray

A developer has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanala to construct 179 new homes at the former Presentation College ‘Bray Head House’ site in Bray.

Denver Valley Developments Limited applied to the Bord under the strategic housing development (SHD) process for permission to construct 179 apartments, a creche and other associated site works on a 2ha site at Bray Head House, a protected structure, on the Putland Road.

Permission was also sought to demolish several sheds and outbuildings on the site andthe redbrick 1950s school building extension to Bray Head House.

The plans include the conversion of Bray Head House from a school into apartments and the construction of three six-storey apartment blocks.

The proposed development would include 38 one-bed,125 two-bed and 16 three-bed units.

The SHD process allows developers to bypass the local authority and apply directly to the Bord for permission for large-scale residential projects. As part of this process, the local authority’s Chief Executive submits a report to the Bord to consider.

Wicklow County Council considered the proposed development to be acceptable and made a recommendation that the Bord grant permission for the project. The local authority suggested eight conditions should be imposed on a grant of permission. These suggested conditions relate to issues including the protection of retained trees and bats, ecological and archaeological monitoring on the site.

Five third party submissions were made to the Bord in relation to the application. These raised concerns about the possibility of vehicular access to the development from Newcourt Road, impact on traffic volumes in the area, layout, height and scale of proposed apartment buildings and loss of residential amenity.

The Bord's inspector accepted that the lands are suitable for high density residential development, due to their proximity to the town centre. social infrastructure and public transport links.

They considered that Bray Head House, which is vacant, to be in poor condition and in danger of dereliction. The inspector noted that a conservation report describes the building as extensively damaged due to vandalism and neglect “to the point of dereliction in areas”. It was felt that the 1950s era school building extension detracted from the historic house and that its removal would be beneficial.

They concluded that the proposed repairs and refurbishment would enhance the original house and secure its future.

The inspector felt that the three six-storey apartment buildings would not visually detract from Bray Head House and could act to frame view of the historic building. They also stated that design of the apartment blocks is good quality and would be in keeping with other structures within the surrounding area. The inspector argued that the increased height and higher density development at the location is desirable given the site’s location.

It was felt that the development would not substantially increase the volumes of traffic on nearby roads, however, they suggested construction traffic should be limited to Putland Road. A pedestrian and bicycle link to Newcourt Road from the development was considered acceptable.

The inspector noted that the development retained “the trees of most value in terms of visual amenity" and those protected under Tree Preservation Order along the entrance avenue. They noted that the landscaping plan included the creation of a woodland open space to the south-west of the site and extensive tree planting.

The inspector was “satisfied that the proposed development will not reduce amenity of existing residents to an unacceptable degree and will protect, provide and improve residential amenity through the creation of new good quality development with publicly accessible routes and open spaces”.

The inspector concluded that “the design of the proposed development is sensitive to the protected structure, will bring this structure back into residential use, and prevent its further dereliction”.

The Bord decided that the proposed development at the Bray Head House site would not injure the residential or visual amenity of the area. It was also considered that the project would enhance the existing historic house.

The Bord granted permission subject to 33 conditions. These include a requirement that the development is carried out on a phased basis.

The developer will also be required to implement all mitigation measures contained within the ecological impact assessment and to develop a habitat management plan for a wooden area on the site. Other conditions in relation to open spaces, protection of retained trees, ecological and archaeological monitoring of the site were also imposed.

The Bord also said the the pedestrian and bicycle link to Newcourt Road must remain accessible to the public at all times.

Presentation College was established at Bray Head House in 1921 after the property was sold to the order by David Frame. The building was most recently used as temporary accommodation by North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School, prior to the school’s move to the former Ravenswell School.