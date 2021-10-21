Permission granted for 117 homes in Ashford despite opposition

AN Bord Pleanála has granted permission for a Strategic Housing Development at Ballinalea, Ashford, consisting of 117 residential units, despite Wicklow County Council recommending a planning refusal.

Kingsbridge Design and Consultancy Ltd have been granted planning to construct nine apartments, nine duplexes, 99 houses, a creche and associated works, with 20 conditions attached.

The Board considered that the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety and convenience.

A condition has also been placed on the permission, banning corporate entities from purchasing the whole of the houses and duplexes, so sales are restricted to individual purchasers.

Wicklow County Council recommended refusing planning saying the proposed development would contravene the Ashford Town Plan and raised concerns about the impact on the local road network. The Council also felt the density of the development was in excess of the density allowed under the development plan.

Eight submissions were received in relation to the development, including one from Ashford Tidy Towns. Issues raised included the fact the local school is already over capacity and that as a small rural village Ashford could not cope with the scale of the proposed development.

Members of Wicklow Municipal District voiced their concerns over the development during a presentation earlier in the year.

Cllr Paul O’Brien is disappointed with An Bord Pleanála’s decision.

He said: “I think every councillor spoke out about elements of the proposals at that meeting, and Wicklow County Council also recommended refusal. We all understand the need for housing, but the infrastructure must also be in place, and that isn’t the case in this situation. There are concerns about the scale of the development and that all the traffic from the new development will be going through Ballinalea, which is already a very busy estate.

“You are talking about 117 homes. Assuming that each home will have two cars, that will result in 234 additional cars. If those vehicles make two journeys a day, which is a conservative estimate, then you are talking about 468 journeys. Also the local school is already at capacity and the local infrastructure isn’t in place to cope with a development of this scale.”