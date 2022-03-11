Pepsi and Coca Cola back on Boomerang Bar menu after pulling out of Russia

A Bray pub is to start selling products from two global brands again after they suspended their operations in Russia.

The owners of the Boomerang Bar decided that they would not buy any Coca Cola or Pepsi products while both corporations continued their operations in Russia.

Coca Cola and PepsiCo confirmed they are suspending operations in Russia on Tuesday, March 8.

Sandie Stanley of the Boomerang Bar said the pub had started to sell Coca Cola and Pepsi products “as soon as they changed their policies”.

"We’re delighted they've done the right thing,” she said, adding that international pressure may have encouraged both companies to take the decision.

Both brands had faced mounting calls to suspend their operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Stanley said customers were “100 per cent behind us”.

“They were delighted to see a small business take a step like that.”

The pub had hoped other local hospitality businesses would join their campaign. Staff at the Boomerang Bar taste-tested alternatives to popular Coca Cola and Pepsi brands that the pub planned to serve customers.

The Boomerang Bar is also fundraising for the Irish Red Cross’ Ukraine appeal and will continue to donate 50 per cent of the Saturday Lotto Draw Bonus Ball to the organisation.

The popular bar is preparing for a busy week with the Cheltenham Horseracing Festival and St Patrick’s Day. The team have planned lots of music and other highlighted for its customers.

Both Coca Cola Ireland and Pepsi-Co Ireland were contacted for comment, but have yet to provide a comment.

In a statement to staff from its CEO issued on March 8, Pepsi-Co confirmed it would suspend the production and sale of Pepsi-Cola and other brands including 7Up in Russia. The company has also paused all capital investments and promotional activities though says it will continue to offer some other products in Russia such as milk, baby formula and baby food.

The Coca Cola Company said in a statement on March 8 that “it is suspending its business in Russia.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”