People Newspapers nominated for five Local Ireland awards

People Newspapers have featured heavily in the nominations for this year’s Local Ireland media awards, which were announced on Friday.

More than 500 entries were received in 14 editorial and commercial categories across print and digital publications across Ireland, with People Newspapers – publishers of the Wexford People, New Ross Standard, Enniscorthy Guardian, Gorey Guardian, Wicklow People and Bray People – receiving five nominations.

Journalist Maria Pepper has received a nomination for Feature Story of the Year for her ‘Parental Alienation’ three-page special. ‘Home in our Hearts’, which ran last December, has been nominated in the Best News Series category, while ‘We Miss You’, a series which ran in the early days of the pandemic, has been nominated in the Best Innovation category.

People Newspapers’ ePaper campaign, which was launched in May 2020, has picked up two award nominations - Best Advertising Campaign and Best Innovation.

People Newspapers are part of the Mediahuis Ireland Regionals. The group secured an unprecedented 12 nominations in total. Local Ireland is the representative organisation for 42 paid-for news publishers in print and online across the country.

Chair of the judging panel Áine Kerr said: “Over the last two years when the world felt chaotic and unpredictable, what was consistent and stable in people’s everyday lives was their local newspaper.

“This year’s nominees demonstrate the capacity of local Irish newspapers to rise to meet unprecedented challenges and provide public service-driven and quality journalism. The nominees represent the very best of local Irish journalism today.”

The awards, which are sponsored by the National Lottery, will be held on Thursday November 11 at the Bloomfield House Hotel, near Mullingar.