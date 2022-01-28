‘People need clarity on future of N11/M11 plans’

A Wicklow TD has called for clarity about the future of the N11/M11 scheme after no funding was allocated to the project in 2022.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore raised the issue in the Dail on Thursday, January 20.

She noted that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) had provided funding for the first two stages of the project “to deal with the huge traffic congestion on the N11 we experience in Wicklow”.

“It has been acknowledged by TII that the N11 is not fit for purpose, that the traffic volumes exceed efficient operating capacity, that there are issues with safety and that the road is hazardous, having a collision rating twice the average. That is why it was so fundamental that there was funding.”

The project was not included in Wicklow’s allocation for 2022 “and there is no clarity on what happened with the funding, why it was pulled and whether it will be reinstated.”

Deputy Whitmore highlighted that major consultations with the public had taken place about the project. The public said “they did not want more road; rather, they wanted the road to be made safe and they wanted public transport”.

Public transport is a major issue for in north Wicklow “because we do not have enough of it”.

“That seemed to be the conclusion they [the consultants] were coming to as well. At the end of phase 2, they expressed their belief that this project was about maximising the existing infrastructure, making it safe and ensuring there was suitable public transport alternatives, such as bus corridors. Now it seems that has all disappeared which is a concern for people in the area “

Deputy Whitmore raised concerns about the N11/M11 Interim Bus Priority Scheme. While €1.2 million had been allocated to this project, it applies between Loughlinstown and Bray and “will not lend itself to any major expansion of a bus corridor in the Wicklow area which again is a major issue”.

“Anyone who has travelled that road will know that there are major roadblocks there. The congestion causes major problems to commuters every day.”

Deputy Whitmore said public transport can help with congestion issues on the N11. She also hit out at what she called “considerable spin” about public transport in Wicklow.

“There is no major investment in public transport in Wicklow. There are no timelines or funding plans for the major initiatives. They are essentially just words written in a document that stretches out to 2042. There is major development in north Wicklow and in Wicklow in general. We need the public transport and the infrastructure to match that development.”

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan was unable to attend the Dail sitting and Minister of State at the Department of Health Anne Rabbitte outlined his response.

Minister Rabbitte said the roads programme is managed by TII in line with the National Development Plan (NDP). Once funding is in place, the development of roads is the responsibility of local authorities and TII.

Under the revised NDP, funding for road projects that ready to construct has been prioritised. Other road projects at earlier stages are subject to annual evaluations. Minister Rabbitte said the N11/M11 scheme would be considered under this process.

Deputy Whitmore asked the Dep artment to clarify the status of the N11/M11 scheme. She also re-iterated her call for investment in public transport in Wicklow.

“Some €3 million has been spent on this road project already and I imagine that several consultant reports have been done on it. I would be interested to know exactly how much has been spent. I know that €250 million has been spent on the metro with no infrastructure to show. I wonder if the N11 will be our equivalent where we pump all this money in and do not see any improvements.

“There is a very local issue relating to this as well. Any houses on the route will not be able to get planning and people not be able to sell their properties. We need to find out exactly what is happening with the project. It cannot be allowed to hang around for the next year or two before there is clarity. People need clarity.”

Minister Rabbitte said: “While funding has not been provided to progressing planning and design on the main scheme within the current year, the subsequent phases will be progressed later in the plan”.