People Before Profit call on Arklow to stand with them against gender-based violence on International Women’s Day

The Arklow branch of People Before Profit (PBP) are set to gather at Arklow’s bandstand on International Women’s Day (IWD) to make a stand against gender-based violence.

On Tuesday, March 8 the group will meet at 5p.m. to mark the occasion with the local community.

They are calling for the end of systematic inequality for all vulnerable genders, including those in direct provision

They also want to help those trapped in an abusive relationship due to the housing crisis and protect those exposed to harassment in school and the workplace.

Tara Garvey, Arklow PBP, said: “I urge people to join with us in calling for more government action. We need to end gender-based violence in Irish society.”

The Arklow PBP branch is also set to join the National Women's Council of Ireland’s march outside the Dail on Sunday at 12p.m.

“At 11am, People Before Profit are joining a feeder march starting at the Spire. We demand more women’s refuges all over the country," said Garvey.

One in four women have been abused in a current or former relationship, according to Women’s Aid (2020)

IWD is marked annually to raise awareness for women equality, campaigning for accelerated gender parity and fundraising for female focused charities.

It is also a celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.