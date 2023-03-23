Penneys and Sports Direct will be open in Bray Central in time for Christmas 2023

Wicklow shoppers won’t have to travel outside the county to shop in Penneys and Sports Direct this Christmas after the developers of Bray Central confirmed both retailers would be open by the end of the year. The two retail giants will be open by Q4 of this year and will be accompanied by a five-screen cinema and a new bowling alley as the shopping centre begins to take shape.

Elephant and Castle and Wowburger restaurants are already open at Bray Central as well as a 250-space 2-storey car park, but this is just the beginning according to the developers of the centre, Oakmount.

“Penneys and Sports Direct will add a very exciting new shopping dimension to Main Street Bray and we are very pleased to announce them as anchor tenants. We feel they will be a perfect complement to leisure uses and other retailers”, said Lisa Rocca, Chief Executive of Oakmount. “Bray is a remarkable and charming town with a very bright future ahead.

"Bray Central is a great example of how a derelict site in the centre of an Irish town can be developed in partnership with the local authority to breathe new life and energy into the area. We believe so strongly in the potential for Bray and Bray Central, that our sister company Press Up, has opened two of its restaurant brands at the development and will open a Stella cinema and Bert’s Bowl later this year”.

So far the other confirmed stores for Bray Central are Holland and Barrett, Butler’s Chocolate Café, UMI Falafel, Sally’s Hand Rolled Ice-cream, Stella Cinema and Berts Bowl. The last remaining retail units, ranging in size from 1000 – 7500 sq ft, have now been launched on the market and are available to rent through Savills and Time Retail Partners.

In addition, Oakmount has beautifully restored three houses on Eglinton Road at the rear of the centre and these houses will be offered for sale soon. Oakmount has also submitted planning for a number of apartments on the top floor of Bray Central. Councillor Erika Doyle, Cathaoirleach, Bray Municipal District, welcomed the openings at Bray Central and expressed the hope that the development would be the start of great things for Bray.