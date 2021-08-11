Patrick Dempsey impressed by work at Purple House  

Patrick Dempsey made time en-route from Newcastle to the airport to call into Purple House Cancer Support, in what the star said was his ‘most impactful’ visit in Ireland.

Conor O’Leary of Purple House had invited the actor to the centre, via his team, and had been in touch with them during Dempsey’s time in Ireland.

‘I knew of his work in the Dempsey Centre,’ said Conor, referring to a similar project to Purple House which Patrick founded in Maine in memory of his late mother.

‘The Dempsey Centre and Purple House are pretty identical in terms of the services they provide,’ said Conor. ‘I felt it would be a great opportunity for the organisations to meet, for him to see what we do and for us to hear about what they do.’

Dempsey had a hectic filming schedule while working on Disenchanted. ‘Time was running out and we thought it might not happen,’ said Conor.

‘He managed to find time on his way to the airport to call in to the Bray premises.

‘He was in no rush and had a full tour. He had a lot of knowledge about survivorship, counselling, services for children and other services.’

The actor founded ‘The Dempsey Center’, in 2008, during his late mother’s battle with cancer.

He was impressed by the new rehab gym, which is something he would like to get for the Dempsey Center.

‘No sooner had he gone than we received an email from the Dempsey Center to set up a meeting between the two teams. We’ll look at ways to collaborate and learn from each other going forward.’

This will be the start of a relationship between the two organisations for the coming years.

The actor also has a keen interest in cycling and organises a cycle in America called the ‘Dempsey Challenge’.

The Purple House ‘Coast2Coast’ cycle was happening in the days after Patrick’s visit, and he was presented with a couple of the charity’s branded cycling jerseys.

Dempsey posted on Instagram immediately after his visit. ‘My final and quite possibly most impactful day in Ireland,’ he wrote. ‘Visiting @purplehousecancersupport.

‘Grateful for the work they do each and every day to support those affected by cancer.

Felt very at home here.’