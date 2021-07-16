Patrick Dempsey enchanted by Wicklow’s sights

Actor Patrick Dempsey has been enjoying the sights of north Wicklow during his morning walks.

In the past week, McDreamy has been to the top of both the Sugarloaf and Bray Head.

In a post on Instagram on Friday he shared a photo of himself on the top of the Sugarloaf, saying 'Climbed Sugarloaf. It has been calling me and today I answered! Haha'.

Two days later, he added a moody black and white shot of Bray Head Cross with walkers sitting at its base.

Dempsey has been in Ireland since May for the filming of 'Disenchanted', with locations including Enniskerry and Greystones.

He has posted online from beauty spots such as Killiney Hill and Powerscourt Waterfall, as well as Wicklow's hills and mountain.