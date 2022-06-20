Party vibes in Wicklow as 705-mile Round Ireland Yacht Race kicks off

Wicklow Round Ireland at Black Castle. The Palaminos on stage at the Black Castle

THOUSANDS of people flocked to Wicklow town over the weekend as the SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race returned after an absence of four years.

The 705-nautical miles premier yacht race departed at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, as huge crowds gathered along Wicklow Harbour and the Black Castle to watch the boats set off. Conditions were ideal for swift and steady progress by the fleet as they cleared Wicklow Head and passed Arklow. By 6p.m. on Monday, June 20 the lead boat Kuka3 from Switzerland was passing Donegal, Irish boat Green Dragon in hot pursuit.

First staged by Wicklow Sailing Club in 1980 and held biennially since, the Round Ireland is the second longest race in the Royal Ocean Racing Club calendar.

Wicklow Sailing Club also hosted a series of festival events at the Black Castle and beside the Sailing Club, starting with a ‘Rock-a-Round Ireland’ party taking place on the Friday night with a BBQ and live music.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday the Black Castle hosted a family-fun festival featuring live music, entertainment, a funfair with children’s ‘Bounceworld’ and amusements and a large array of different foods stands from different businesses.

The festival drew to a close with performances by Big Love on Saturday night and Leslie Dowdall on Sunday night.

Cllr Gail Dunne, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, was delighted to see so many visitors flocking to Wicklow town for the SSE Renewables Round Ireland.

“It was a great weekend and I have to commend Wicklow Sailing Club for all their efforts. It was great to see so many people arriving in the town, especially after a difficult few years we have had with the pandemic.

"There was a wonderful buzz around the place with all the music, entertainment, food and kids amusements. It was a great event and a brilliant weekend and now I am looking forward to the Taste of Wicklow taking place this weekend.”

The first boats are expected back on Tuesday or Wednesday and the race will officially conclude on Friday with a Sailors’ Prize Giving Ceremony, BBQ and live music at Wicklow Sailing Club.