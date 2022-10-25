Parts of Glen of the Downs Nature Reserve to be closed until December 31

A partial closure of the woodland areas at Glen of the Downs Nature Reserve will remain in place until December 31.

Wicklow Mountains National Park advice that the closures are necessary to facilitate works on two conservation projects which will be running concurrently. Visitors are asked to please new enter the closed areas during the works. Closed areas will be identifiable through the use of signs and red and white tape.

The first project is the removal of Cherry Laurel from the Oak Woodland. The purpose of this project is to restore the woodland. Removing this invasive species will in time, allow native trees to reseed, woodland flora to recover.

The second project is for Conservation Works to the Octagon. This will involve the repair of damage, wear and tear to the structure, lime washing and erection of guide rails.

The purpose of this project is to halt further deterioration to the building.

The site closures are a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of both workers and visitors.