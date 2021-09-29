Part 8 adopted for the development of Abbey Grounds in Wicklow town

Premium
THE elected members of Wicklow Municipal District have adopted a Part 8, which paves the way for the development of the Abbey Grounds to include a café and retail exhibition space, an amphitheatre, public seating and enhanced biodiversity of the area.
In May, agreement was reached over the transfer of the Abbey Grounds to Wicklow County Council, after parishioners were asked for their input. The transfer followed on from an allocation from Fáilte Ireland to Wicklow County Council to make the grounds more welcoming for both locals and visitors.
MosArt are the team of architects behind the project.
Speaking at Monday’s meeting, district manager Brian Gleeson said: “We plan to publicly advertise the Past 8 next week to flag the situation. We already had a presentation from MosArt and the feedback from the members was very positive. We hope to be back in November with a completed Part 8 process and the Chief Executive’s report. After that we can then go to tender. We hope to have the works complete by next summer.”
The building currently known as the Coach House will be turned into a café and retail/exhibition space, complete with public toilets.
Terraced seating of wood and grass will surround the planned amphitheatre. An arched canopy will provide a through view, with the ruins as the backdrop. It will be set back from the ruins so as not to be too imposing and will involve the creation of a mounted terrace.
Galvanised steel railings will be required for the bridge to the Parochial House for safety reasons.