Part 8 adopted for the development of Abbey Grounds in Wicklow town

THE elected members of Wicklow Municipal District have adopted a Part 8, which paves the way for the development of the Abbey Grounds to include a café and retail exhibition space, an amphitheatre, public seating and enhanced biodiversity of the area.

In May, agreement was reached over the transfer of the Abbey Grounds to Wicklow County Council, after parishioners were asked for their input. The transfer followed on from an allocation from Fáilte Ireland to Wicklow County Council to make the grounds more welcoming for both locals and visitors.

MosArt are the team of architects behind the project.