Park and Ride facility recommended for Hollywood bus stop in west Wicklow

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly (centre) received a copy of the consultants' feasibility study on a bus stop at Hollywood village from Cllr Patsy Glennon and Cllr Edward Timmins.

A park and ride facility should be developed alongside a long-awaited bus stop at Hollywood Cross, according to a new report.

Consultants have carried out a feasibility study of the proposed bus stop facilities at the west Wicklow village. The report considers five options including the installation of bus stops only, before recommending a preferred option which includes the construction of a park and ride facility. The option includes the installation of two bus stop lay-bys on the N81 south of Hollywood Cross, bus shelters, a signalised pedestrian crossing of the road, footpaths and parking facilities.

The consultants also suggest that the speed limit on this stretch of the N81 should be reduced to 60km/h and other traffic calming measures introduced to ensure pedestrian safety. Local councillors have been campaigning for several years for the speed limit on this stretch of the national road cut from 100km/h to 80km/h.

Cllr Patsy Glennon and Cllr Edward Timmins both contributed €5,000 from their discretionary funding allowance to cover the cost of commissioning the report.

A copy of the report was presented to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly during his visit to Hollywood village on Monday, September 20 by Cllr Glennon and Cllr Timmins.

Cllr Glennon highlighted that the report recommends bus stops on either side of the road and a park and ride facility at the village.

He added that Minister Donnelly was presented with a copy of the report “in the hope that he will get the appropriate funding” from Government to support the long-awaited project.

Cllr Timmins said: “I welcome the report and hope it will lead to the establishment of the bus stop. It’s badly needed as we’re operating under an unsatisfactory situation at the moment where the bus is not obliged to stop at Hollywood and often doesn’t stop there. This report is a big stop towards the installation of the bus stop as it is a detailed report which provides recommendations on the best and safest solutions possible.”

Earlier in the year, members of the Baltinglass Municipal District heard that the completion of a feasibility study by consultants could be an important step in the process towards getting the go-ahead for the installation of a bus stop on the N81 to serve Hollywood village and the surrounding areas.