Parents in Wicklow waiting for an average of two months for birth certs

PARENTS are encountering problems trying to secure birth certificates for their new born, which has led to Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore writing to the Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly.

Figures released in early October by the Minister for Social Protection show that there is an average wait of 8.3 weeks for the issuing of birth certificates in County Wicklow. This means parents can’t be issued with PPS numbers, pass ports or child benefit until they have secured a birth certificate for their child.

Deputy Whitmore said; “This is an issue which has been ongoing. I first raised it back in the summer. Many Wicklow residents are waiting an average of two months to get a birth certificate for their newborn. I initially raised this with the Minister for Health and the HSE which stated that due to the current cyber-attack on all of the HSE ICT systems, the Civil Registration Services (CRS) continue to encounter difficulties in delivering its services which provides for the registration of births, deaths and marriages. The Minister for Social Protection in response to my query stated that walk-in clinics were available as well as online and phone services.”

However, Deputy Whitmore has since received feedback that a walk-in service still isn’t available at Civil Registration office located at the Wicklow Health Centre in Wicklow town. Instead you have to ring the office to make an appointment, which is proving difficult for many people.

Deputy Whitmore said: “I have been inundated with messages from people who have been finding it very problematic in securing a birth certificate. You have to ring to make an appointment, but there is no way to leave a voice message. Things seem to work fairly well if you get through, but many people have been complaining that they aren’t able to get through to a member of staff, and it’s proving very frustrating for people. A lot of people have been complaining that they have been ringing and ringing, without anyone ever picking up.

“It’s clear that all these offices are under huge pressure and dealing with a huge backlog, and the staff that are working in these offices are doing the best they can with the limited resources available to them. However, it is time the Minister stepped in here and addressed the ongoing situation with more resources including staff so that a more comprehensive services is provided for.”

The delays are also causing difficulties for people to obtain services, including PPS numbers and GP cards for their child.

Deputy Whitmore added: “This is causing a lot of stress for people who need the birth certificate in order for a PPS number to be issued to a child, so the parents can access Child Benefit or even apply for a passport. The current lack of clarity and full access to services for people in Wicklow needs to be addressed, urgently.

Deputy Whitmore has again written to the Minster of Health and also intends to raise the matter at an upcoming sitting of the Dáil.

She added: “I will be calling for the full resumption of walk-in clinics in the Wicklow office, more resources and staff to receive phone calls and clearer guidance as to how people can register and apply for birth certificates and other certificates of that nature.”