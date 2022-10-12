Parents ‘blown away’ at support for campaign to raise €250,000 for disabled son Alex (2)

Alex's parents are overwhelmed by the amount of support their fundraising campaign has been receiving.

THE parents of a two-and-a-half-year old boy living in Rathnew have been ‘absolutely blow away’ by the response to a vital fundraising campaign they began after their son was diagnosed with life-altering condition, which will require them to modify their home.

Alex Dunne is the son of Cliona and Dave and brother to Ryan and Ella.

Alex was born just before Covid hit Ireland and the whole country went into lockdown seven weeks after his birth.

There were no development checks for Alex, and as the weeks passed his parents noticed he wasn’t reaching the milestones they witnessed Ryan and Ella pass with ease. He couldn’t hold his head up or roll over.

The family experienced an exhausting time waiting for appointments, before Alex underwent scans, lumbar punctures and blood tests. It was eventually diagnosed that Alex has Periventricular Leukomalacia or PVL.

“We were in complete shock when we got the diagnosis,” said his father Dave.

“It left us with even more unanswered questions. He has two chromosomal deletions and is, we’ve been told, the only child with this particular condition in the world. It was devastating news to hear.

“He can’t walk or talk or communicate directly with us but has started to crawl in the past few months. He is going to have major physical and intellectual disabilities and we want to have a home that is suitable to his needs.

“Ideally, what we want for Alex is that when he is 20 or 30 years of age, he can get from his bed with the aid of a stroller and make it the short distance to the bathroom by himself.

“He will require a sensory room, a wet room and living space in his bedroom. We will also need to make other alterations to the house as well.”

Dave and Cliona have established a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising €250,000, while clubs, organisations and members of the public have also been arranging their own fundraisers.

“The cost of modifying the house is expensive, as is the physiotherapy, speech therapy and other treatments Alex requires,” added Dave.

“Despite everything he has been through, we like to think that Alex is a happy little boy. People have been brilliant to us since we launched the campaign and we are so grateful for all the support.

“We have been completely blown away by the generosity of everyone. The fundraising campaign was only launched a few weeks ago and we have already had a phenomenal response. It will be a long road for Alex but we are so heartened by the wonderful support so many people and organisations have been offering us.”

Wicklow Fire Services carried out a car wash at Tesco over the weekend for the campaign, while Tesco also held a bag pack.

Rathnew AFC have held fundraising events, while the Brass Fox held their own fundraiser and St Coen’s Primary School held a non-uniform day.

Alex has his own Facebook account titled iamalex.pvl, which includes details of the various fundraisers which are lined up or have already taken place. A web page dedicated to Alex’s journey is currently under development.

Donations to the fundraising campaign can be made by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/adb5j5-alexs-journey.