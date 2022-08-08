Paramedics and firefighters plan 10hr row in Bray to support Wicklow Rapid Response

A group of paramedics and firefighters are set to row for 10 hours at Tesco in Bray to raise awareness and funds for Wicklow Rapid Response, which attended 135 calls last year.

Through the Wicklow Rapid Response car and voluntary doctor, Dr David Menzies, the charity provides advanced pre hospital care in Wicklow and beyond as a declared asset of the National Ambulance Service.

The Skoda Karoq 4x4, sponsored by Sinnott Skoda of Wicklow town, is tracked by the NAS, in the same way that they track their ambulances. This means they always know where it is and will dispatch it and Dr Menzies, a consultant in emergency medicine, to the scene of any emergency where his skill levels can benefit the outcome for the patient.

The paramedics that work for the National Ambulance Service and members of the Fire Brigade who work closely with them understand the significance of people in the area being able to be treated by Wicklow Rapid Response volunteers, and the dedication that goes into keeping the voluntary service going.

So on Saturday, six paramedics and three firefighters will row 135km. It will take them around 10 hours, and is the equivalent of rowing all the way from Bray to Holyhead. They will do it in a relay, and will have their ambulance, ambulance bikes, fire engine and the Wicklow Rapid Response car on display.

Peter Collins, a paramedic with the National Ambulance Service, said: “We wanted to row 135km as that’s 1km for every call the Wicklow Rapid Response car has attended in the last year. It’s the same distance as the Wicklow Way or rowing from Bray to Holyhead, and we can’t stop. The row has to keep going. There are nine of us and we will keep it going via a relay.

“Please do come down to meet the team, find out more and support the Wicklow Rapid Response car by giving what you can into our collection buckets and card donation machines.”

The row will begin at 9a.m. and should finish by 7p.m.

You can also support the Wicklow Rapid Response team via the rowers’ online campaign at gofundme.com/f/rowing-the-wicklow-way-for-wicklow-rapid-response