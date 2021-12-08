Overgrown River Vartry now ‘in an awful state’ in Ashford

COUNCILLOR Paul O’Brien is calling on Wicklow County Council to engage with the local Ashford community and clean up the River Vartry.

Cllr O’Brien met with local residents who are unhappy with the state of the river, which is currently in an overgrown state. The weir in the Vartry River was also badly damaged during Storm Frank in December 2015 and remains in a state of disrepair.

Cllr O’Brien said; “I’ve been dealing with some very frustrated residents in Ashford for some time now over the state of the river Vartry in Ashford. It really has been let go and is in an awful state. This isn’t good enough as Ashford is a beautiful village, but because of the derelict houses on the main street and the state of the river, it’s becoming grubby looking.

“The river is completely overgrown. The weir remains broken and there is hardly any of it left. Some monies have been set aside for weir works, but they haven’t commenced yet, apart from some clearing of debris and overgrowth. Some people have also started using the river as a dumping ground and there is rubbish and car tyres in it. The unfinished houses on Main Street also don’t help the Ashford community.”

Cllr O’Brien fees the situation will only continue getting worse until some form of action is taken.

He said; “It’s very disappointing to see this in Ashford as the community groups are doing their best but are being completely let down. I’ve been calling for the river to be cleaned up for sometime now, but to no avail. The problem we have is the longer the works are delayed, the more expensive it will be to deal with, which is a shame and pure waste of public monies. My advice to them is simple, act now before it’s too late.”