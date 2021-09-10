Over €9,700 for garden allotments in Knockananna

Over €9,700 has been allocated for a garden allotment in Knockananna.

The village’s hall committee have received €9,747 from the latest round of the CLAR programme. The funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development can be used by local groups in developing community and sensory gardens, outdoor spaces and allotments.

The CLAR programme provides investment to rural areas that have been affected by depopulation. Only a small area of the county, primarily in the southwest, qualifies to apply for CLAR funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The 2021 CLAR programme also provided funding of €22,500 to Knockananna Youth Projects to support the purchase of floodlights for a multi-use games area in the village. A further €50,000 was allocated to the Askanagap Community Group for an astroturf.