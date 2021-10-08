Over 6,600 visits to online portal for the N11/M11 scheme

Over 6,600 unique visits were recorded on the N11/M11 improvement scheme public consultation portal, councillors have been told.

Cllr Tom Fortune (Ind) asked Wicklow County Council to hold another public consultation on the N11/M11 improvement scheme during the October meeting of the local authority. He called for a public display similar to a previous consultation held at the Glenview Hotel. Residents of the area had concerns about the scheme and its potential impact, he said.

Cllr Fortune said he had recently met with some residents to walk an area within the preferred corridor and he felt the plans did not make sense.