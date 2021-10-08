Over 6,600 visits to online portal for the N11/M11 scheme

Premium
Call for second consultation amid ‘hysteria’ over route
Over 6,600 unique visits were recorded on the N11/M11 improvement scheme public consultation portal, councillors have been told.
Cllr Tom Fortune (Ind) asked Wicklow County Council to hold another public consultation on the N11/M11 improvement scheme during the October meeting of the local authority. He called for a public display similar to a previous consultation held at the Glenview Hotel. Residents of the area had concerns about the scheme and its potential impact, he said.
Cllr Fortune said he had recently met with some residents to walk an area within the preferred corridor and he felt the plans did not make sense.
“I think it looks like someone looked at an area on a map and said ‘OK we’ll bring the road out this way’, but it has massive implications for residents and farmland. I think it seriously needs to be looked at.”
Colm Lavery, Wicklow County Council’s Director of Transportation, Water and Emergency Services, said the scheme is currently in the second phase of process, which identifies a preferred route option.
“This identifies a corridor. It doesn’t identify the detailed design and the actual areas where the road will go,” he said.
An online public consultation had been organised due to Covid-19 and there had been over 6,600 unique visits to the site during the month of September, compared with 300 visitors to the public display at the Glenview Hotel. Over 6,700 people had viewed the public consultation. Around 79 meetings had also been held by the project team with members of the public.
Mr Lavery suggested some “hysteria” had developed about the project, as a detailed design had not yet been completed, which would include the route of the road.