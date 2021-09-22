Wicklow

Over €30,000 to fund judicial review into Enniskerry development

An artist's impression of the development in Enniskerry. Expand

An artist's impression of the development in Enniskerry.

braypeople

Mary Fogarty

A fund for legal fees to challenge a housing development in Enniskerry has reached more than €30,400 in donations since it was established last week.

The ‘Enniskerry Alliance’ is seeking a judicial review of permission awarded by An Bord Pleanala for a development on Cookstown Road.

An Bord Pleanala approved the building of 165 dwellings by Cairn Homes opposite Enniskerry Demesne Estate on Cookstown road, against Wicklow County Council's advice and despite 68 submissions.

