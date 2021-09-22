Over €30,000 to fund judicial review into Enniskerry development

A fund for legal fees to challenge a housing development in Enniskerry has reached more than €30,400 in donations since it was established last week.

The ‘Enniskerry Alliance’ is seeking a judicial review of permission awarded by An Bord Pleanala for a development on Cookstown Road.

An Bord Pleanala approved the building of 165 dwellings by Cairn Homes opposite Enniskerry Demesne Estate on Cookstown road, against Wicklow County Council's advice and despite 68 submissions.

This was granted as a Strategic Housing Development which allows developers to bypass the local authority and apply directly to An Bord Pleanála.

While the council said that the scheme would contravene the local development plan and cause traffic hazards, the board said that the area is well served by public transport and that the scheme is of national importance.

A judicial review by the High Court is the only means by which the permission can now be challenged.

The campaigners have established a Facebook group entitled ‘Save Enniskerry’.

Cllr Melanie Corrigan is on the committee.

She said that none of the concerns of the local people have been taken into consideration with the granting of the planning.

There are around 80 people on the ‘alliance’ and they have engaged a firm of solicitors who have identified a number of grounds for their case, said Cllr Corrigan.

She said that several material contraventions will form the basis of their challenge.

“An Bord Pleanála, by materially contravening the development plan, are overriding the council’s decisions,” said Cllr Corrigan. “For them to come in and just circumvent the planning authority is just crazy.”

Concerns of residents include safety around narrow and poorly lit roads in the area, Cookstown Road itself being one of them.

Cllr Corrigan said that there are children in the area at present who can’t walk or cycle to school, not to mention the future residents with a further 300 cars.

The approved plans do not include any road upgrades.

Cllr Corrigan said that an area which was zoned for the expansion of Powerscourt National school now has a commercial creche on it under the current plans.

“Where are the extra children supposed to go to school?”

She said that more houses are required, but not at the expense of safety and sustainable development.