Over 2,000 litter picks by PURE Mile volunteers in Wicklow this year

THE annual Pure Mile Gala evening couldn’t take place this year due to Covid restrictions, but Pure is still celebrating the hard work carried out by volunteers throughout the county.

2021 was the twelfth year of the Pure Mile, with the largest number of groups and volunteers involved in the project since it was established in 2009. The first year of the competition covered 9.6 km of road, while currently there are over 200 different volunteer groups enhancing over 1,280 kilometres of roads, mountains, valleys, forestry and beaches.

Over 2,000 litter picks and clean-ups were organised in 2021 and additional projects included, natural heritage, built heritage, community, biodiversity, and education. Each of the groups involved will receive a Pure Mile Certificate of Participation, and all will be included in the popular Pure Mile Calendar, which will also be launched this month.

Ian Davis, Pure Project Manager has welcomed the growth of the Pure Mile down through the years.

He said: “The Pure Mile has grown every year and we now have thousands of volunteers involved in the project.

"Due to Covid-19 we saw an increase in volunteers getting involved with more people out walking their local roads, rediscovering their local areas, becoming more aware of their natural environment and landscape, the flora and fauna, and appreciating their built heritage.

“Earlier in the year we started with individual and family units doing regular litter picks, all within the 5km limits and all following Covid-19 guidelines, and then we progressed to large clean-ups, which resulted in the removal of over 4,000 bags of rubbish and illegal dumping from the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands.

“Over the years the Pure Mile Volunteers have removed tonnes of litter and illegal dumping from upland roads, verges, hedges, and drains, and they have made a huge difference to the areas they live in, or recreate in.”

However, he warns there is no room for complacency.

“We collected around 150 tones of rubbish this year, but I would push the Department, Local Authority and stakeholders not to get complacent as Covid restrictions on peoples’ travel could have resulted in a decrease in dumping, rather than an increase. Having said that, other counties have experienced a rise in duping during Covid, which doesn’t seem to have been the case in Wicklow.”

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly T.D., praised the achievements managed by the Pure Mile Project since its inception in 2009.

He said: “The tremendous work done by the Pure Mile Project has been a remarkable success story since it started twelve year ago. Never before have so many people taken advantage of the stunning countryside we have in this country.

“As a direct result of getting out to enjoy the mountains, lakes and beaches more of us are starting to appreciate just how precious it is and why it needs to be protected.

"The record numbers of volunteers and the ever-increasing number of areas now being cleared of litter and rubbish by the scheme is helping to transform our great outdoors.

“I can’t praise highly enough the team behind the project and the thousands of Pure Mile Volunteers from over 200 communities who took time out to collect rubbish from our roads, fields, hedgerows, and uplands, over the past year. It really is making an important difference.”

Frank Curran, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council commented: “For over fifteen years, the Pure Project has proven extremely successful in tackling the issue of illegal dumping, engaging with communities, and creating environmental awareness.

"I would like to congratulate all of the Pure Mile Volunteers in keeping the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands Clean, the way it should be, and I wish the project continued success into the future.”

Cathaoirleach for Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Shay Cullen said: “I would like to thank The Pure Mile team and in particular Ian Davis for his dedication and enthusiasm.

“The Pure project is going from strength to strength and this can only happen with wonderful volunteers throughout the County, who have grown the project since its conception in 2009 to the countywide success that it now is.

"They are an inspiration to us all and an example of how we can all do a little to make a big difference to our local community and environment.”

A total of 23 Pure Mile groups will receive Certificates of Recognition for their efforts and a cash prizes of €250, with a total of €5,750 distributed to groups which will further assist them in their local projects to improve and enhance the Wicklow/Dublin Uplands.

Nine-year-old Amira Morgan Darcy receives a special award as the Pure Mile Youth Ambassador.

She adopted a Pure Mile at the Meeting of the Waters, carrying out regular litter picks and clean ups.

Included are Clara Vale Cronybyrne Pure Miles - Litter Free/Community, Donard Glen Pure Miles - Litter Free/ Community, Cool Killer Cows Whisper’s Pure Miles - Litter Free/Community, Kilmacurragh Kilcandra Pure Miles - Litter Free /Community, Cronyhorn/Tomacork Carnew Pure Miles - Litter Free/Community, Ballyduff Pure Miles - Litter Free/Community, Barndarrig Pure Miles - Litter Free/Community, Barnbawn Pure Miles - Anti-Dumping, Greenan Pure Miles - Anti-Dumping, Trooperstown Pure Miles - Anti-Dumping, Ballyramond and District Community Group Pure Miles - Anti-Dumping, Old Boley Glencree Pure Miles - Clean Up The Uplands, Rathdangan Pure Miles - Clean Up The Uplands, Lackan Pure Miles - Clean Up The Uplands, Glencormack/Killough/Little Newtown/Rocky Valley Drive Pure Miles - Clean Up The Uplands, Glencree Walking Group/Atha Cliath Cleanup The Uplands Team Pure Miles - Clean Up The Uplands, Tuckmill Lower Pure Miles - Clean Up The Uplands, Ballyteige Wheeler’s Lane Ballinatombay Ballinabarney Pure Miles - Heritage Interpretation, Stratford on Slaney Pure Miles - Community, Beech Road/Millennium Road/Love Lane/Shelton Pure Miles - Community, St. Mary’s College Arklow Pure Miles TY Group- Education, Michael Cullen (Rampere/Raheen Pure Miles) – Individual Award, Amira’s Pure Miles - Pure Mile Youth Ambassador 2021.