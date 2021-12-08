Over 100 penalty notices issued on garda day of action in Baltinglass district

A major garda operation took place in west Wicklow last Friday, December 3, in a bid to improve road safety and to cut down on serious and fatal road accidents.

The initiative, ‘Operation Impact, Project Safe,’ was run by gardaí in Baltinglass and supported by Baltinglass Municipal District in a bid to reduce the number of offences on roads and to raise awareness of the importance of staying safe this Christmas.

One-hundred-and-two fixed charge notices were issued, not including ten vehicles seized for no tax/insurance/driving licence offences.

The operation also incorporated education and engagement with road users.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell, District Officer in Baltinglass led the operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It was supported by operational and Roads Policing Units in Dublin Metropolitan Region, Wicklow, Wexford, Kildare and Carlow. An outdoor briefing conducted at Baltinglass Garda Station at 7a.m. was also transmitted remotely to participants who could not attend in person.

Gardai patrolled all access and egress routes to Baltinglass District in all surrounding counties. The operation focussed on the issuance of fixed charge notices for lifesaver offences such as speeding, wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Superintendent Farrell said: “This operation was a success in that it identified a cohort of drivers, small compared to the driving population on the day, that still disobey rules of the road.

“Christmas time can be difficult for families whose lives have changed, directly or indirectly, from negative occurrences on the road,” he said.

“I ask people when they get behind the wheel to consider others that might be impacted by their decisions. Drive carefully.

“Unfortunately, this does not end efforts of An Garda Siochána to keeping our roads safer. We will remain relentless in our pursuit of safer roads for everyone.”

A strong media and communication strategy was a key part of the success of operation through messages from the Garda Press Office, the Wicklow People, Twitter, Facebook, and local radio stations.

Text alerts were sent to all subscribers in Baltinglass District promoting road safety. The National Air Support Unit also generated engagement and conversation in the locality when it flew by at a low altitude.

The operation received very positive feedback from the Wicklow County Council, local elected representatives and general public.

Liam Cullen of Baltinglass Municipal District said: “Wicklow County Council is fully supportive of An Garda Síochána at Baltinglass in our efforts to make our roads safer and in particular their ‘Operation Impact, Project Safe’ campaign.

“We would ask each and every road user to take safety seriously over the Christmas period. We all have a responsibility to think about safety every time we use the roads. Complacency is never an option when it comes to road safety and we want people to bear this in mind throughout this festive period.”

Councillor Avril Cronin, Chairperson of Baltinglass Municipal District, said: “It is important that our roads are safe in county Wicklow for Christmas. This Garda ‘Operation Impact, Project Safe’ helped contribute to road safety as part of the ongoing commitment of local stakeholders. Please drive carefully on our roads and stay safe this Christmas.”