Outrage after theft of engines valued at €12,000 from Bray Sea Scouts den

One of the engines taken during a break-in at the 5th Wicklow Sea Scouts den in Bray Harbour.

There is outrage and anger in Bray after thieves broke into the 5th Wicklow Sea Scouts den and took €12,000 worth of equipment.

The theft of two outboard engines from the scout den at Bray Harbour means that many of the group’s water-based activities will be curtailed over the coming months.

Kieran Russell, Group Leader of 5th Wicklow Sea Scouts, said some adult leaders arrived at the scout den on Thursday, April 14 for a meeting when they noticed a break-in had taken place.

The incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 13. Two outboard engines (15hp and 40hp Yamaha Outboards) were cut from the sea scouts’ Whaley boats and stolen.

“They took the locks from the front gate and snipped a sensor light. They also took a wheelie bin from the Harbour Bar, wheeled it into the den then took out the rubbish. They took the engines off the boats then walked the engines in the bin towards Seapoint Court and were gone,” Mr Russell said.

The den is generally a hive of activity with meetings taking place nightly. Thankfully, no one was inside the den at the time of the incident as the sea scouts were on their Easter break.

Mr Russell said there was a sense of shock, frustration and anger among members.

“The bigger engine is three years old and has not been used much with Covid, it’s brand new”.

The break-in was reported to gardai who visited the scout den to carry out an examination as part of their investigation.

Mr Russell said the engines, valued at €12,000, are insured, and will be replaced. Luckily, no damage was caused to the boats themselves during the theft of the engines.

Mr Russell said he is aware of other incidents where thieves have taken the back off boats at low tide in Bray Harbour in order to steal engines.

While the sea scouts have access to an engine which can be attached to the smaller boat, Mr Russell said some of their activities could be curtailed while they source a replacement engine.

The group had been planning to upgrade the larger engine, but Mr Russell said a renewed interest in water-based activities during the Covid-19 pandemic means it could be August before this piece of equipment becomes available.

“Activities will be curtailed,” Mr Russell said.

Some training for senior sea scouts will be delayed. The theft will also have a knock-on effect for other clubs as the sea scouts provide safety boats during local rowing and sailing club regattas.

“These are our safety boats. It is critical to have someone out on the water during activities”, Mr Russell said.

There are around 270 members in the 5th Wicklow Sea Scouts.

Mr Russell said they don’t expect to recover the stolen equipment, which could already have been taken to the UK or mainland Europe.

A social media post on the theft has been shared 300 times by scouting organisations around Ireland, fishing groups and others.

“People are outraged. They know we are a youth organisation and we are sea-based group. These are key things for our safety,” Mr Russell added.

Local gardai said investigations are ongoing. They asked anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Bray Harbour, particularly in the vicinity of the scout den between Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday April 13 to contact Bray Garda Station or any garda station.