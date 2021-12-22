Outgoing Arklow district manager, Colm Lavery, lauded for his work

At the December meeting of the Arklow Municipal District, councillors paid tribute to outgoing district manager and Director of Transportation, Water and Emergency Services with Wicklow County Council, Colm Lavery.

Mr Lavery is moving to a new post within the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Councillor Pat Kennedy (FF), standing in as chairperson of the meeting, led the appreciation for Mr Lavery during the meeting.

"Before we move into Any Other Business, I’d like to pay tribute to Colm Lavery, this will be his last meeting. In the time you've been here I think you’ve made a huge contribution. You’ve been open and fair with everybody and been there for community groups.

"The work you’ve done with the team in this district, that contribution can be seen throughout the district.

“I’d like to wish you and your family the very best of luck in your next adventure. If we outlined your achievements we’d be here for longer than one meeting.”

The other elected councillors acknowledged Mr Lavery too.

Councillor Tommy Annesley (FF) said: “I was blown away with this news on Monday. You’ve been a breath of fresh air, always amenable, and your phone was always on. I’m sure we’ll cross paths again.”

Councillor Sylvester Bourke (FG) said: “It was a shock to me as well, I thought you were doing such a good role. When we suggested some schemes you ran with them, They didn't all get through but many were completed. It’s disappointing that you’re going.”

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald (FF) said: “I want to thank you for the work done for the district, you were always available at all hours. Best of luck Colm and maybe we’ll meet you again somewhere.”

Councillor Peir Leonard (Ind) said: “I don't want to repeat what everybody else said before me but I want to thank Colm and I hope the next person is as nice as you. I was speaking to some of the independent councillors and they’re devastated that you’re leaving too.”

Mr Lavery said: “Thank you all, I’m a bit embarrassed to tell you the truth hearing these things. I’ve been in this role almost three years, since March 2019.

“There has been a lot of investment made into local authorities and hopefully we’ve made a difference.

"I want to compliment all the staff in Arklow Municipal District, it was one of the most enjoyable parts of my job to work with them and see the projects being done. I also want to thank the members, you’ve made my job much easier.

“Arklow is on the up and I know with the team left behind that we’re well resourced in Arklow to benefit from everything coming our way. I know that between the councillors and the team that we’re very well served. Happy Christmas and New Year if our paths don’t cross before then.”

Cllr Kennedy finished the tributes by saying: “Please continue be a friend to Wicklow and hopefully we’ll get to sit down for a bite to eat when restrictions allow.”