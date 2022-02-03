Outdoor staff audit could take several months to finish

An audit of outdoor staff numbers across Wicklow’s five municipal districts is under way and could take several months to complete.

An update about the promised audit was provided to elected members of Greystones Municipal District during their January meeting.

District Administrator Richella Wood said the review of outdoor staff numbers had started, following consultation with unions. She also confirmed that two new members of staff had joined the district’s outdoor team, welcoming them to their roles.

Replying to a query from Cllr Lourda Scott (Green), District Manager Michael Nicholson said the review could take several months to complete as it will cover all five districts. Staff numbers in each district will be compared to those in Greystones as part of the process.

The audit will also consider if some staff can be moved into roles in the Greystones district or if an increase in staff numbers is needed across all areas of the county.

Councillor Derek Mitchell (FG) said he was “delighted” the review had started, addinghe had been pushing for several years for the audit to be carried out.