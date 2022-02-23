Outdoor sports sessions on Bray Seafront

A series of outdoor taster fitness classes are to be held at Bray Seafront during the month of March.

The sessions will take place every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for four weeks, starting on March 8. All fitness levels are welcome to take part and participants will receive a free sports partnership tee-shirt.

The free sessions are expected to include yoga and dance.

The taster sessions are being put on by Bray Area Partnership’s Social Prescribing for Bray and North Wicklow initiative, in collaboration with the Wicklow Sports and Recreation Partnership.

Places are limited and advance booking is required.

To book, call Bray Area Partnership on 01 286 8266 or email alex@brayareapartnership.ie.